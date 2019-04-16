A number of arrests have been made following an operation targeting criminal activity in Waterford.

Gardai in the Waterford district conducted a number of searches on 10th April as part of Operation Storm.

11 people were detained for offences including theft, drugs and assault and 5 premises were searched with drug warrants.

29 Crime Prevention and Intelligence gathering checkpoints were conducted and 54 Proactive Crime Prevention Beat Patrols.

10 bench warrants were executed, 54 summons were served, 5 curfew checks were conducted and 1 car was seized as part of the operation.

Operation Storm in Waterford is aimed at preventing crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals wanted on warrant, enhance road safety and bolster good public relations through education and awareness over the course of a day in the Waterford district.