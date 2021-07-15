A new €11.5 million Covid support scheme has been launched by Government to assist businesses in the events sector.

It’s targeted at small enterprises in the industry that have been significantly affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Under the scheme, a grant of up to €50,000 is available to certain applicants involved in concerts, sport events, cultural events, conferences or trade shows as a contribution to their fixed costs.

Launching the scheme, Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sport Catherine Martin said the events sector will “unfortunately will be one of the last to reopen”.

Ms Martin said the new scheme will open for applications on August 4th through her Department’s website.

Speaking about the scheme, Leo Varadkar said the coronavirus is “unfortunately” one that “loves gatherings of people, whether that’s by doing the things we all love and miss – gigs, matches, cultural events, or gathering for business reasons such as conferences or trade shows.”

The scheme will be run by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and is being funded by a €11.5 million transfer from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

To be eligible for the new scheme, a business must have been ineligible for support under the CRSS operated by Revenue.

Guidelines for the scheme can be found at gov.ie/ESCSS and queries on the scheme can be emailed to [email protected]