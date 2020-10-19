A further 1,031 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

No further deaths were announced this evening, meaning the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is still 1,852.

Tonight’s figures brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 50,993.

There are currently 298 people in hospital with the virus and a further 34 in ICU.

In the South East, the new figures are as follows:

Waterford: 17 new cases

Tipperary: 16 new cases

Carlow: 11 new cases

Wexford: 11 new cases

Kilkenny: 8 new cases