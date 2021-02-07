A further 1,024 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland and 12 additional deaths.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

In the South East,

Waterford has 36 new cases, the highest case figure in the region.

Wexford has 23 new infections, Tipperary has 5, Kilkenny has 3 while Carlow is the only county in the country with no new cases

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are are in Irish hospitals, of which 178 are in ICU while there has been 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.