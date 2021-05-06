The use of mobile technology has improved the turnaround time for issuing motoring offence tickets by Gardai.

In the past it could take up to 107 days for motorists to get their paperwork, now that’s down to three days.

100,000 tickets for motoring offences have been issued by Gardai using mobile devices in the last year.

Using smartphones, Gardaí have been able to check a driver’s insurance, licence and more within a matter of seconds.

There has also been an improvement in the rate of fine payments, up from 74 to 80 per cent.

Assistant Commissioner of the Eastern Region, Wexford native David Sheehan says the use of smartphones is hugely beneficial:

“This has been a game-changer so far – at a click of a button on the side of the road, your ticket is instantly put on the system – no paper.”

Carlow Roads Policing UNit stopped this car. Using the #MobilityApp, it was found that the car had no tax, NCT or insurance. The car was seized. Proceedings to follow. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/NfralYyPaL — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 6, 2021