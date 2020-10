Two lucky residents of the South East have won over 100,000 euro between them.

The Lotto players from Tipperary and Waterford both won the Lotto Match Plus Bonus Prize on last Saturday night’s National Lottery.

Both winners will recieve 52,494 euros each after narrowly missing out on a jackpot worth over 5 million euro.

The winning Tipperary ticket was purchased at Bergin’s Food Fair Clonmel while the Waterford winning ticket was purchased online at lottery.ie.