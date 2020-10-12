Three women in England have been fined 10-thousand pounds each for holding a house party for up to 100 people.

Police were called to a property in Norwich early yesterday morning.

A 19-year-old and two others, aged 20, were handed the penalties for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Gatherings in England are limited to six.

The government there has put new public health regulations and fines in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

People aged 18 or over living in England who are in breach of restrictions can be fined:

£200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days

£400 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400.

It comes as level 4 restrictions for border counties in the Republic of Ireland may be considered by the government if the North goes into lockdown due to the high number of cases.

877 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the north in the last 24 hours while there have been an additional three Covid related deaths.

The Chief Medical Officer in the North has recommended a six week lockdown to limit the increasing spread of COVID after almost 4,000 cases were confirmed across the island over the weekend.