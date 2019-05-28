100 new jobs have been announced for Waterford.

Allstate Sales Group is to establish software development and CAD support centres in Waterford and Sligo.

This will be the company’s first operation outside the United States.

Minister of State and Waterford TD John Halligan made the announcement today.

In making today’s jobs announcement, Minster Halligan said:

“This is great news for Waterford and the South East and is a hugely positive indictment of the region as being to the fore when it comes to attracting global investment in the technology and engineering sector.”

“Indeed, the guaranteed supply of highly skilled engineering graduates from Waterford Institute of Technology was a key factor in ASG’s decision to locate to Waterford, in what is the company’s first expansion outside of the US.

“I have absolutely no doubt that having an institute of the calibre of WIT so close by will be of enormous benefit and will help to strengthen development at ASG going forward.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, ASG was founded in 2008 by President and CEO Anthony Tepedino and has operations in eight US locations, including New York, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa and Atlanta employing 700 people.

The company’s centres in Waterford and Sligo will employ similar technical and professional workers, including software developers, CAD GIS technicians, management, finance and HR staff.