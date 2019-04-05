Bus company Go-Ahead Ireland has announced the creation of 100 jobs as part of a €4.5m investment in a bus depot in Co Kildare.

The UK-based firm will operate its second depot in Naas where the majority of new roles will be based.

The €4.5m investment will be spread across driver training, depot fit out and mobilisation.

Go-Ahead began operating bus services across Dublin last year after the National Transport Authority (NTA) awarded the company the contract to run 24 routes.

In a separate tender, it was awarded the contract to operate six Dublin Commuter routes.

Since 2018, the company has created 425 jobs and invested €12.5m in its Dublin business.

Speaking at the announcement, Ed Wills, Managing Director of Go-Ahead Ireland said, “We are delighted to expand our investment, support the economy and create jobs in Ireland.

“It is important for us to grow talent locally and we look forward to engaging with the communities these new routes will operate in. Bus driver roles are great for those who enjoy working with the public and relish being part of a busy environment.”

Share it:













Don't Miss