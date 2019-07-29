Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel in Co.Tipperary.

The 114 bed development has been approved for the site, of the old Clonmel Arms Hotel.

Council have granted planning permission to the owners of the old Clonmel Arms Hotel , Hopefully this means the new hotel has got over the first major hurdle and now it’s a wait and see if an Taisce will go along with the proposals pic.twitter.com/rdfPmCR6hq — Cllr Richie Molloy (@MayorMolloy) July 29, 2019

It’s expected around 100 jobs will be created when the hotel is up and running.

There will also be jobs created during the construction phase.