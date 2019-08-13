100 new jobs have been announced for County Wexford.

OPUS Fund Services are to set up operations in Enniscorthy and are expected to bring the jobs on stream in the next 5 years.

The company is an award winning, independently owned and operated global fund administrator.

Minister Michael D’Arcy announced the jobs this afternoon in association with the IDA.

Councillor Kathleen Codd-Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, said that these high quality jobs coming to Enniscorthy were a vote of confidence in the area and demonstrated the enhanced potential that Enniscorthy now has with the new motorway link to Dublin.

Tom Enright, Chief Executive, Wexford County Council also welcomed the announcement and stated that the Council’s investments in the new Technology Park and the refurbishment of the former Courthouse into high quality office accommodation were already starting to pay dividends.

“Our strategy to provide modern, state-of-the-art property solutions is key to attracting new companies to Wexford and to help existing companies here to grow and expand” said Mr. Enright. He added that Wexford was particularly attractive for financial services companies, many of whom found Dublin an increasingly expensive location in which to locate.

Mr. Enright complimented the IDA who is working closely with the County Council in attracting inward investment into the County and said he looked forward to further job announcements in the near term.