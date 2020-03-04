100 asylum seekers are to be housed at the Rosslare Port Lodge Hotel in County Wexford.

Councillors from the Rosslare Municipal District met with representatives of the Department of Justice and Equality yesterday

They were briefed on the decision which will see 50 people moved from their current temporary accomodation at Hotel Rosslare.

It’s understood the remaining 50 will be accommodated over some time and are likely to be individuals or small families.

A statement from Wexford County Council following the meeting says;

“The Members of Rosslare Municipal District expressed their disappointment at the failure by the Department to enter into any dialogue with Wexford County Council prior to their decision to enter into a contract to provide accommodation for international protection applicants at the Rosslare Post Lodge Hotel.

The Members further expressed concern regarding the increase from 50 to 100 in the number of asylum seekers to be accommodated in Rosslare Harbour and sought assurances that this number would not increase further. In reply, officials from the Department of Justice and Equality assured the Members that the Department has no interest in procuring any additional accommodation for international protection applicants within the Rosslare area and that the number would be limited to 100.”