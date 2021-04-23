Photo with thanks to Learning Waves Skillnet.

Learning Waves is giving 10 journalism graduates the opportunity to be placed in one of Ireland’s Independent radio stations.

It’s part of the Learning Waves and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland ‘Journalism Graduate Programme’ which launched today.

The five-month paid internship will give graduates hands-on training and development. The programme also aims to provide students with the skills and knowledge to better understand traditional and new media communication sources, including radio, online and mobile platforms.

Students will be assigned a mentor who will oversee a training programme to include the fundamentals of broadcast journalism, content creation, storytelling for radio, audio production, media literacy, broadcast law, voice training, mobile journalism, leadership skills and personal development.

Michael O’Keefe, CEO of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland says:

“The BAI is delighted to once again support the Journalism Graduate Programme which facilitates trainers, broadcasters and educators to work together to offer journalism graduates practical skills and experience. The development of such cross-sectoral partnerships is to be welcomed and the expansion of the programme this year to offer 10 internships reflects the success of the initiative, first operated by Learning Waves in 2019.

The importance of reliable and accurate journalism continues to be underscored in the current media environment and this programme is an innovative example of how the broadcasting sector helps to foster journalists for its industry. The programme will offer journalism graduates valuable insights into the sector as well as pathways for career development and the BAI would like to wish all participating this year the best of luck.”

Details of the Student Graduate Programme and the application process can be found here.

The closing date for applications is May 21st 2021.