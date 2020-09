Households in Waterford can expect to be paying more local property tax from next year.

Councillors approved a 10% increase at their meeting yesterday afternoon.

CEO Michael Walsh had proposed a 15% hike in LPT, as the council faces a deficit of €2.2m.

Independent Séamus O’Donnell proposed a 10% hike in an effort to “save jobs”, this was seconded by Fine Gael’s Liam Brazil.

Households will see the change in 2021.