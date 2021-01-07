A further 10 deaths and an additional 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There has now been a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and 2,307 Covid-related deaths.

Earlier, the HSE confirmed that the number of people sick in the State’s hospitals with Covid-19 had passed 1,000 for the first time.

There are currently 1,043 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 95 people in ICU.

Based on the current vaccine supply, the HSE expects to vaccinate 135,000 people from these sectors by the end of February.