There were no COVID-19 related deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also reported to the HPSC bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,760.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says with the pandemic surging worldwide, “we must remain vigilant here”.