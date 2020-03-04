1 in every 15 men say they have purchased sex.

According to a new Red C survey, a further 10% say they have considered buying it.

The research is part of a new campaign against prostitution in Ireland, which will be launched today.

Since 2017, it’s been against the law to buy sex in Ireland.

Amanda Keane is from Ruhama, which supports women affected by prostitution.

She says the new laws are the reason for the decrease.

“It shows that it is going in the right direction, this legislation is having an impact on the attitudes of men who pay for sex. We’re calling on men to stand up, and speak out against the exploitation of women.”