One in six drivers in Ireland have penalty points on their licence.

New official figures for 2016/17 have looked at life in Ireland from broadband to fertility and binge drinking.

The CSO looked at 70 indicators of how people live their lives across the country.

One in six drivers have penalty points – the rate is as high as 21% in Wexford and Galway but just 13% in Donegal and Louth.

Almost 60% of people in Leitrim have broadband access, but Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown residents are much better connected on 86%.

A quarter of people in the border region are at risk of poverty – it’s just 11% in Dublin.

Women in Longford, Cavan and Waterford have the most babies – an average of 2 each – the fertility rate is lowest in the city areas of Dublin, Cork, Galway and Waterford.

Only 5 per cent of us use peat to heat our homes but that’s up at 37% in Offaly and 26% in Roscommon.

Dubliners are the biggest binge drinkers – nearly 90% say they have more than six units of alcohol on a night out.

And commuters in the mid-east, midlands and Dublin are most likely to get up early in the morning with over 30% leaving for work before 7:30am.

Share it:













Don't Miss