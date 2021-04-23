By Cillian Doyle.

There has been 1 additional death related to COVID-19 and 434 new cases of the virus confirmed.

In the South East,

Tipperary has 20 new cases, the highest case figure in the region.

It follows suspected outbreaks in two Tipperary schools where staff and students being screened for Covid-19.

St. Josephs CBS and St. Marys Secondary School in Nenagh are currently following public health advice.

Meanwhile, Waterford has 6 while Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford have recorded less than 5 new cases each.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling group, says there has been a rise in cases among 13 to 18-year-olds.