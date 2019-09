Fresh off their performance at Electric Picnic, Wild Youth has announced their Live tour 2019.

The surprise announcement will see the group come to the South East on two occasions, Wexford’s Spiegeltent on 26th October and Project in Waterford on 14th December.

Full list of gigs is below.

NEW TOUR // 2019

ON SALE // THURSDAY 9AM pic.twitter.com/0BNaDtL3P3 — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) September 2, 2019

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 5th September at 9am.