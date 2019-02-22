Westlife’s Mark Feehily has announced his engagement to his long-time partner.

The singer shared the happy news Instagram, alongside a few photos from their romantic holiday in the Maldives.

“2019 has been so amazing to me so far and it’s only getting started!,” he wrote.

“I wanted to be the first to say it…#engaged.”

The 38-year-old has respectly kept the identity of his partner a secret over the years as he’s “quite a private guy”.

Fans has since flooded the post with congratulations.

“Such a special time, soak it up and many congrats!” one wrote.

While another added: “Aaaww! Congrats my love. I’ve been waiting for this good news for so long. Best wishes for you both”

Westlife announced their comeback album and tour last October and set to play two dates in Croke Park this summer.

