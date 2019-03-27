Since Westlife announced their reunion in October, the four-piece band have been answering the needs of fans all over the world – new bop – check, world tour – check, active social media presence – check.

And today they’ve released something that fans didn’t even know they needed – a new single.

Better Man is set to be released this Friday, March 29.

Posting on their official social media accounts, the band shared the artwork for the single, with the caption:

Who’s ready for another Westlife single this Friday? #BetterMan

Following the post, they released an eight-second preview of the song.

“Oh my god, gotta love a new Westlife ballad,” one commented.

“I can feel the tears already,” said another.

The new single will be Westlife’s second release since their comeback earlier this year.

The boys dropped ‘Hello My Love’ which was written by the one and only Ed Sheeran in January.

