By Anna O’Donoghue

Westlife have left fans in tears with their music video for the new single My Blood.

The video, dedicated to their children, features all of the band’s offspring including a first look at Mark Feehily’s newborn daughter Layla.

The never before seen footage shows Feehily laying with her on his chest moments after her birth.

Mark and his partner Cailean O’Neill welcomed their daughter Layla into the world earlier this month.

‘Baby Layla born safe & sound @ 7.27pm on October 1st 2019! We’re the happiest Dads in the world!” he said on Instagram on October 3.

Along with personal family photos, all the ‘Westlife children’ feature in the video, including Nicole Filan, 14, Patrick Filan 11, Shane Filan Jr, nine, Rocco Byrne, 12, Jay Byrne, 12, Gia Byrne, six, Koa Egan, seven, Zekey Egan, four, and Cobi Egan, two.

For an extra personal touch, the nine kids also join in singing a part of the single, which is about the trials and tribulations of fatherhood and families.

“My Blood has such beautiful lyrics. It is a powerful, heartfelt song which has such a strong meaning for all of us. The single reflects where we are at this time in our lives and raising children and starting families,” a statement from the band said.

“This is our fourth single that has been co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac. It has been brilliant to work with them. My Blood is the perfect lead into our upcoming album Spectrum”

“I can’t stop crying…my favourite Westlife video so far,” one fan tweeted.

While another commended the powerful message in the song: “Westlife really grown up into something that really powerful. They are back with such a huge message about bullying with My Blood and this is what a creative things they ever did and this song really means a lot for us”