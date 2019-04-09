Didn’t manage to get tickets to Westlife’s ‘The Twenty Tour’? Well, you can still manage to get in on the action, sort of.

In celebration of their sold out final show of the UK and Ireland tour, the performance will be broadcast live via satellite from Croke Park on July 6, 2019 to over 600 cinemas in Ireland and the UK, including major multiplexes and independent cinemas and art centres.

You can find out if a cinema near you will be showing the concert at www.CinemaLive.com when the tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12.

Westlife said: “We have been overwhelmed with the incredible reaction to the tour and we’re so happy that our fans will now have the chance to enjoy the show in cinemas across the world.

“Croke Park has always been a special place for us and we can’t wait to be back there. It’s going to be a phenomenal night!”

This summer, the band will reunite to perform together for the first time since 2012. Within 48 hours of the tickets going on sale, 400,000 were snatched up.