Westlife are set to release a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their reunion.

According to The Sun, the band have been followed by cameras since they announced their reunion on October 3, 2018, and will continue to follow them as they embark on their 33-date European tour in May.

“We’ve had crews on us since the first day because we knew straight away – we’ve got to capture it even if it’s just for ourselves,” Kian Egan said.

I think it’s just a case of figuring out whether it’s going to be a Netflix or a Sky thing

Shane Filan added: “We’ll document it in some way because it’s important for us and our kids and for the fans to realise how it all came back together. I think that it is going to be magic.”

The film is also said to feature never-before-seen footage from the end of Westlife the first time around, back in 2012.

