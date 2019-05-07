Westlife have confirmed James Arthur and Wild Youth to perform as special guests for their upcoming stadium dates at Croke Park on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Meanwhile, a limited number of extra tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday morning.

Westlife recently announced that their new album ‘Spectrum’ will be released in September, the band’s first since 2011 as they are set to play at GAA HQ for the first time in seven years.

Fans can expect to hear some of the group’s greatest hits as well as some new material.

Wild Youth teased the announce yesterday tweeting: “We’ve got one of our biggest announcements ever coming tomorrow morning.”