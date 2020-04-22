Westlife has announced the rescheduling of their Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts in Co.Cork later this year.
Following the Irish Government’s announcement to extend restrictions until 31st August 2020 for mass gatherings, the four-piece band have confirmed rescheduled dates for their two summer shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.
Their concert on Friday 28th August 2020 is now rescheduled to Friday 27th August 2021 and their date on Saturday 29th August 2020 is now rescheduled to Saturday 28th August 2021.
No ticket exchange required. All tickets are valid for these new dates, subject to licence.
Taking to Instagram, the band confirm the news this morning.
“Those who have been on the Westlife journey with us know how important performing is to us, but also know that safety must come first and foremost in delivering a successful tour. This is the course we need to take to ensure the protection of our fans, our crew and everyone around us but also to ease pressure on those working tirelessly to fight this virus” stated Westlife.
For more details, see www.westlife.com & www.mcd.ie