Emeli Sandé

Emeli Sandé is to return to Ireland as Westlife’s special guest when the group plays their historic Páirc Uí Chaoimh gig next year.

After supporting Michael Bublé last summer, the English singer will support the band when they come to the home of Cork GAA.

The concert takes place on August 28, 2020 and comes off the back of the Irish group’s hugely successful Twenty Tour last summer.

Tickets from €59.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday (September 20) at 9am,.