Lesley Roy is getting a second chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, after the Covid crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 event in Rotterdam.

The singer’s entry for the competition, Maps, got its first airplay this morning, and the song’s video was then launched on Eurovision’s YouTube channel.

The video, directed by Ais Brady, was shot against the backdrop of the Wicklow mountains.

Roy will perform live on RTÉ One’s The Late Late Show tonight.

“I’m so happy with the song and so passionate about it and Eurovision,” she said. “I’m working each day towards representing Ireland in whatever version of Eurovision goes ahead in May. It’s a true honour, and I want to have the best time I possibly can on the stage for Ireland.”

Michael Kealy, the head of Ireland’s Eurovision delegation, said: “I’m really excited about the release of Lesley’s song today. It was unfortunate that she didn’t get the opportunity to compete in Eurovision last year, but I’m delighted that we are back with a song we feel is even better.

“Lesley is absolutely focused on getting to perform on stage in Rotterdam, and I believe that this song is going to do really well with Eurovision fans worldwide.”

Roy will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021 on May 18th.

She hopes to make it to the final on May 22nd.