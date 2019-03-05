All Together Now organisers have revealed that this year’s festival has sold out.

Revellers were fast to snap up tickets for this year’s event which takes place at Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford from Friday, August 2nd to Sunday, August 4th.

The festival’s second chapter sold its full allocation of tickets just two weeks after POD revealed the full line-up.

All Together Wow… all tickets have now SOLD OUT for this year’s festival. #ATN19 🎉🎉 We have so much more to announce over the coming weeks and months for across 16 stages of music, theatre, spoken word & comedy. Sign Up to our mailing list here – https://t.co/aqieePteMZ pic.twitter.com/A6dgLu8MzW — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) March 5, 2019

Headliners include The National, legendary art rocker Patti Smith and with indie-dance heroes Hot Chip.

Father John Misty, Damon Albarn’s The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Neneh Cherry, Leftfield (DJ) and John Hopkins round out the main acts.

Irish acts added to the bill include Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze, The Murder Capital and Ships.

Weekend tickets for the event were priced at €208.

