One of the country’s biggest music festivals has created a new area made entirely out of wood and other natural materials.

All Together Now (ATN) returns to Waterford in August for Chapter Two following on from a hugely successful event last year.

The festival which boasts acts such as The National, Patti Smith and Hot Chip is already sold out.

When the festival launched last year, organisers sought to create a sustainable and environmentally friendly festival and this year they are stepping up their efforts with the launch of a brand new area.

Global Roots will be nestled in the forest of the Curraghmore Estate which hosts the festival.

The area has been designed especially for ATN by master craftsman Christy Collard with a handcrafted structure that is made entirely from natural materials.

The new forest space will play host to smaller music acts including Ajo Arkestra, Bellyman and Cian Finn as well as an immersive spa and chill zone.

ATN takes place from August 2-4 and features music, comedy, theatre and spoken word across 16 stages.

The festival brings together some of the best acts from both home and abroad and hosts them in the stunning grounds of Curraghmore Estate.

The 3,000-acre site of rolling lawns, gentle hills and hidden forests features natural amphitheatres, secret woodland stages, the Belonging Bandstand and more.

The festival is family-friendly and has partnered with acclaimed kids event producer Mel Wilds to produce Kids Together.

This area will bring all the family together with music, games, science experiments, workshops and fun performances.

Barry Studdart, Dara Cosgrove, Emmett Doherty, Alan Hollinshead, Sinead McCann, Barry McCann and Rachelle McSharry at All Together Now 2018, Waterford. Picture: Michael Donnelly