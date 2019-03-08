Waterford band O Emperor have won this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year.

At a live event in Dublin’s Vicar Street last night, their self-released album, Jason, beat competition from Villagers, Kojaque and Delorentos.

The band received a cheque for €10,000 and a specially commissioned award.

The Choice Music Prize has been running since 2005 to highlight the musical works of Irish artists.

The news comes after the band had already decided to break up.

Like many an Irish band O Emperor just found it a financial struggle to keep afloat in a radically different music world to the one they first entered when they began some 10 years ago.

Prior to the winning album being announced, Kildare band Picture This won the Song of the Year award for their track, One Drink.

Image credit: The Irish Times

