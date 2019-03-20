Ireland’s fruitful emerging hip-hop scene is showcased in a new captivating mini documentary.

Boiler Room shared the documentary, which follows Soft Boy Records, a record label and artist collective.

“A film about Soft Boy Records, the Dublin rap collective flipping hip-hop’s braggadocio on its head within Ireland’s growing underground music scene”, Boiler Room wrote alongside the short film on Youtube.

“Soft Boy Forever explores the mentality that has brought them together: not to harden up against the issues they face in a modern Ireland, but to ‘stay soft.’ They are the future of Irish music and this is Dublin today”, they added.

‘Soft Boy Forever: An Irish Hip Hop Story’, follows rapper Kojaque (Kevin Smith), Kean Kavanagh, Luka Palm and more as they navigate their way into the music industry.

Watch here:

Share it:













Don't Miss