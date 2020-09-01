Spike Lee has shared an updated version of the music video for Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ to mark the would-be 62nd birthday of the star.
The highly acclaimed director was responsible for the two original music videos back in 1995; one was filmed in Brazil with another set in a prison depicting police brutality.
For the updated visual titled ‘They Don’t Care About Us (2020)’, Lee acquired videos from Black Lives Matter protests around the world and reworked the footage with the original videos.
Speaking about the 2020 ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ video, Lee said the struggle is ongoing.
“Great protest songs can’t get old, stale or non-relevant because the struggle still continues. That’s why THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US is the anthem during this chaotic, pandemic world we are all living in.
“To celebrate Michael Jackson’s born day, we have made the THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US 2020 short film to continue the struggle for equality for all. That’s the truth, Ruth. Be safe.”
The Dublin protest is featured alongside others that took place in Los Angeles, London, Helsinki and more.
The new footage aims to shine a light on the ongoing Black Lives Matter Movement.
The protests seen in the music videos were sparked in May 2020 when George Floyd died whilst in police custody.
Watch the new “They Don’t Care About Us (2020)” short film, directed by Spike Lee, now on YouTube: https://t.co/AGj39Zt4Le pic.twitter.com/mny8kuTR9T
— Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) August 29, 2020
Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder whilst Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung Tuesday all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Minneapolis this year.
“They Don’t Care About Us” was featured on Jackson’s ninth album, History: Past, Present and Future, Book I.