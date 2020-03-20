Niall Horan has his second number one album in Ireland as Heartbreak Weather hits the top spot today.

Niall’s second studio album surpasses Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By to claim the biggest sales week of 2020 so far across all formats (physical, download and streaming), and outperformed his nearest competition this week, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2) by over 2:1.

Heartbreak Weather is Niall’s second consecutive Number 1 studio album following 2017’s Flicker, which returns to the Top 50 this week at 26.

Meanwhile, Saint Jhn is blossoming at Number 1 on the Official Irish Singles Chart for a third straight week with Roses.

The Brooklyn hip-hop artist’s breakthrough track – the most streamed song in Ireland of the past seven days – was originally released in July 2016 and has rocketed to the top of the charts across the world thanks to a new remix from Kazakh producer Imanbek.

Joel Corry’s Lonely reaches a new peak of Number 4, while fresh from the success of his chart-topping album Heartbreak Weather, Niall Horan’s latest single No Judgement becomes his fifth Top 10 hit, up 19 places to Number 6. Niall logs a ninth Top 50 hit with album track Black and White at Number 18, and Put A Little Love On Me reaches a new peak of Number 28.

New Zealand newcomer Benee gets closer to her first Top 10 with Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton at 12, rising six slots, while Washington rapper Lil Mosey climbs nine rungs with Blueberry Faygo to 14