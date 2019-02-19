Niall Horan and Julia Michaels dueted their new song, What A Time, with an emotional performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Their performance came just moments after the pair took part in an escape room – no, we weren’t expecting that sentence either.

The song appears on Julia Michaels’ sophomore EP entitled ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’ where the Mullingar man features as guest vocalist. The EP also features a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

As their performance aired on the late night chat show, fans took to Twitter to praise Niall and Julia’s chemistry.

“The most beautiful performance. my heart is crying,” one fan said.

Another added: “This was so beautiful, so powerful and full of feelings. I can’t stop watching”

See for yourself, here:

Previous to this, Michaels appeared on Clean Bandit’s track ‘I Miss You.’

