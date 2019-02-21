20-year-old Alex Gough spoke to Rob O’Connor on Irish Beats last week about his excitement ahead of the release for the video for his latest single ‘Breakfast’.

The track isn’t easy to explain, as it’s modern mixed-genre sound leads us to struggle to find the right vocabulary to paint it. Let’s hear from him…

‘I’m gonna say it’s like 90s.. funk rap’, the student told The Takeover’s Emma Nolan.

But, what’s the track all about?

“It’s actually a story. The first verse is like the morning after being out the night before. It’s contemplative, introspective as you eat your breakfast. The second verse is actually on the night. The hook is kinda like ‘just do what you want, answer to no one'”.

We’re loving this one. Alex Gough’s debut gig takes place on April 7th, supporting Backroad Smokers Club in Cork.

Find him on Instagram here.

