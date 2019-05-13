Her debut EP, Leoness, (named in honour of her star sign and favourite animal, a lioness), is an empowering body of work which explores Erica Cody’s identity and overcoming obstacles while growing up in Ireland. This particular song has an incredibly important message;
Her debut EP, ‘ Leoness’, (named in honour of her star sign and favourite animal, a lioness), is an empowering body of work which explores Erica Cody’s identity and overcoming obstacles while growing up in Ireland. Erica explains ‘Growing up in Ireland, I found it difficult for people to accept my image, especially my skin tone and hair. I would regularly let people touch my hair so I wouldn’t come across as ‘rude’ or to avoid confrontation. As I grew older, I realised just because I’ve darker skin and bigger hair, it is simply not an open invitation to push boundaries by touching my hair or the need to know my history – I’m black. I’m Irish. I am me.’ The Dubliner’s sensual R&B sound is a breath of fresh air to the Irish music scene and is set to redefine the musical conversation in 2019. Drawing from her ’90s-leaning influences into something that feels fresh and contemporary, she puts a piece of herself into her music through elegant pieces of songwriting.