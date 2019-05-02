Dublin-based rapper Jafaris is one of Ireland’s rising stars.

The twenty four year old rapper, poet, dancer and actor and released his debut album Stride in March of this year.

Ireland’s thriving hip-hop scene has finally broken mainstream, with Jafaris undoubtedly standing as one of front-runners.

He sets out on tour this Friday, starting at Dublin’s Button Factory, with dates in the coming days and weeks in Galway, Limerick and Cork. Ticket details here.

Speaking about the release of his acclaimed album, he said:

“The reaction to it I was not expecting”, Jafaris told Emma Nolan when she visited the studio where he creates his art. “Especially from the people that are like in my circle aswell. For them to be listening to it and for them to be like ‘yo, Ghost made me feel this way and Invisible made me feel this way’, I’m like ‘okay’ (laughs); I just wasn’t expecting the reaction. But in the grand scheme of things, I’m just extremely grateful, I’m extremely excited about what’s to come and I’m extremely excited for the people who know me through this album as well to grow with me.”

Don’t miss Jafaris, taking over The Takeover with Emma Nolan from 9pm.

