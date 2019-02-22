Los Angeles, Berlin, Tokyo… Carlow?

As much as we love the place, Carlow isn’t the first metropolis that springs to mind when thinking of world-famous DJ destinations.

That didn’t stop the infamous Steve Aoki from throwing an insane party at The Foundry for IT Carlow’s RAG Week.

Steve Aoki was attending the BRIT Awards in London just before flying to Ireland to play at the sold-out gig.

The video, which has since racked up thousands of views online, shows Aoiki throwing his trademark cake at an unsuspecting Mia Doran from Borris, Co. Carlow.

The nightclub took to social media after the set, saying: “There’s never been a night like this. Steve Aoki was absolutely incredible…. one lucky young girl is going home with one hell of a memory.”

We can only wish we were there…

