AI-generated music is an exciting but controversial topic within the music industry, but creative AI is also giving the advertising industry some ideas. One digital agency, Space150, has just trained an AI on the back catalogue of rapper Travis Scott, and used it to create a brand new ‘Travisbott’ track called ‘Jack Park Canny Dope Man’

Space150 fed Travis Scott lyrics into a text generator model for two weeks to make the verses, and additional neural network programs were used to produce the beat.

The resulting song does indeed sound a whole lot like a Travis Scott song. The only quirk? Travis Bott was obsessed with food.