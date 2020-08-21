Walking On Cars have announced they are breaking up after ten years together.

The Kerry four-piece will release their final EP for fans called ‘Clouds’ today featuring lead single ‘All The Drinks’. The EP is available now across all digital platforms.

Over the last ten years Walking on Cars have become one of the biggest names in Irish Music with their debut album ‘Everything This Way’ catapulting them to fame in Ireland and abroad. The album went on to sell 325,000 copies globally with the band touring and selling more than 100,000 tickets over an 18 month period.

In the band released their second album ‘Colours’ (Virgin EMI) to critical and commercial success internationally, highlights include the album going to No.2 in the Irish Charts and the single ‘Monster’ being used as the title track for critically acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Stranger’.

On making the announcement, Walking on Cars said: “To all our fans, it is with sadness we say this, but today we announce the end of our journey together as a band. We have had the most incredible ten years together. We started off writing songs in Dingle and ended up touring all over the world creating the most special memories. We have made so much music that we are so proud of and have loved every moment of performing these songs.

“Without all of our fans, none of this would have been possible. You listened to our music, you came to our shows and you have given us so much encouragement throughout the years, we never would have dreamed of having such a special connection through our music.

“We look forward to continuing this connection with you. We’re all working on various projects so stay tuned to our individual social media pages for any updates. We’d also like to thank our management team at Seven7 who have helped us realise our dreams and have been a constant support to us. And finally a huge thank you to all our crew who have worked tirelessly in the background for years. We would have been lost without you.

“It felt fitting to release one final EP as a thank you to you all. It is called Clouds and the lead track All The Drinks was the last song that we wrote together as a band so it felt just right that this would be the last track that we gave to you. We love you all and can never thank you enough for all the memories we have shared together. Slán go fóil.”

