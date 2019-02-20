Family weekend camping tickets have already completely sold out for this years’ All Together Now.

The Co. Waterford festival set at Curraghmore Estate in Portlaw will this year be set across 16 stages, featuring natural amphitheatres, secret woodland stages, the Belonging Bandstand and more.

In case you missed it earlier, @ATNfestival returns for a second chapter with stellar line-up additions, including Patti Smith, Father John Misty, @Leftfield (DJ), @misscherrylala, @KingKongComp & more! 😍 pic.twitter.com/qaU8EDYOjW — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 19, 2019

Festival organisers say the flow of the festival will mean that the grounds will be easily navigable, intimate but with quirky gems, rolling lawns, gentle hills and hidden forests.

Tickets are selling fast following stellar line up announcements yesterday, including Patti Smith, Father John Misty and King Kong Company.

Very limited general weekend tickets remain, priced at €208.

There will be no day tickets for All Together Now 2019.

