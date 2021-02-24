By Robbie Byrne

Organisers have announced that the UK’s Reading and Leeds music festivals will go ahead this summer.

Stormzy, Queens of the Stone Age, Post Malone and Disclosure have already been announced as the headliners for August’s events.

In a tweet, bosses say they “can’t wait to get back to the fields”.

Reading and Leeds 2021 📣 Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer 🎉 LET’S GO 🍻 #RandL21https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/EzBLKr3S9T — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2021

The news follows the cancellation of the UK’s largest outdoor festival, Glastonbury, in January.

Its organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis, said the decision had to be made despite their “efforts to move heaven and earth”.

The music event had been due to take place in June and will now take place in 2022.

We’re still waiting on a status update from Ireland’s biggest music festivals, with All Together Now, Longitude and EP staying pretty silent on social media since Christmas.