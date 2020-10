These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Jason Derulo – Take You Dancing

9 Wild Youth – Next To You

8 Sam Smith – Diamonds

7 Justin Bieber – Holy

6 Clean Bandit ft. Mabel – Tick Tock

5 Chasing Abbey – Lately

4 Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky

3 Stephanie Rainey x John Gibbons – Why Are We Waiting?

2 Sigala ft. James Arthur – Lasting Lover

1 Paul Woolford & Diplo – Looking For Me

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2002!