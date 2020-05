These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Surf Mesa – ILY (i love you baby)

9 DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

8 Harry Styles – Falling

7 Nathan Dawe – Flowers

6 Topic – Breaking Me

5 Robbie Doherty – Pour The Milk

4 Kygo – Like It Is

3 Picture This – Troublemaker

2 BENEE – Supalonely

1 HOSH & 1979 – Midnight

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2005!