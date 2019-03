These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Tom Walker – Just You & I

9 Sigrid – Don’t Feel Like Crying

8 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Look Back At It

7 Jonas Brothers – Sucker

6 Calvin Harris ft. Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant

5 Dermot Kennedy – Lost

4 Lizzo – Juice

3 Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

2 Lauv & Troye Sivan – i’m so tired

1 Pink – Walk Me Home

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2004!



