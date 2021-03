These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Dua Lipa – We’re Good

9 Elaine Mai ft. May Kay – No Forever

8 The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

7 Joel Corry ft. RAYE – Bed

6 Picture This – Things Are Different

5 ATB x Topic – Your Love (9PM)

4 KOLIDESCOPES & Gavin James – All For You

3 Clinton Kane – Chicken Tendies

2 Nathan Evans – Wellerman (220 Kid & Billen Ted Remix)



1 Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2004!