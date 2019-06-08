These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Walking On Cars – Too Emotional

9 Tiesto ft. Jonas Blue & Rita Ora – Ritual

8 Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter

7 Jax Jones & Martin Solveig – All Day And Night

6 Martin Garrix ft. Macklemore & Patrick Stump – Summer Days

5 Lewis Capaldi – Hold Me While You Wait

4 Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

3 Meduza – Piece Of Your Heart

2 Dominic Fike – 3 Nights

1 Marty Guilfoyle – Me & U

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2006!

