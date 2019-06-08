These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….
10 Walking On Cars – Too Emotional
9 Tiesto ft. Jonas Blue & Rita Ora – Ritual
8 Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter
7 Jax Jones & Martin Solveig – All Day And Night
6 Martin Garrix ft. Macklemore & Patrick Stump – Summer Days
5 Lewis Capaldi – Hold Me While You Wait
4 Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
3 Meduza – Piece Of Your Heart
2 Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
1 Marty Guilfoyle – Me & U
Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2006!