These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Surf Mesa – ILY (i love you baby)



9 Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

8 Gavin James – Boxes

7 Dadi Freyr – Think About Things

6 220 Kid – Don’t Need Love

5 Regard ft. RAYE – Secrets

4 Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

3 Topic – Breaking Me

2 JAWSH685 ft. Jason Derulo – Savage Love

1 Marty Guilfoyle ft. John Gibbons – 1,2 Step

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2008!